Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE DE traded down $16.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.46. 975,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,392. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

