Accel Wealth Management Sells 2,041 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,903.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

