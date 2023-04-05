Accel Wealth Management Sells 460 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

