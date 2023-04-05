Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ADES opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

