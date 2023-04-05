Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance
NYSE AJRD opened at $56.28 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.