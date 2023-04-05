Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE AJRD opened at $56.28 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

