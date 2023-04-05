Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 55,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,362,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

