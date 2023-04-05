Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

