Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,382. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

