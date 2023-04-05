agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.46. 2,532,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,588,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 628,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in agilon health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.