Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

