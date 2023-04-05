Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.48. The company had a trading volume of 138,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.