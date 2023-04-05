Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.36

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 123734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.
Airbus Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.