Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.36

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 123734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Airbus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 48.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

