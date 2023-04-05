Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.