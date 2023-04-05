Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $237,626.68 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,052. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
