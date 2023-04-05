Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $237,626.68 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,052. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

