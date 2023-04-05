Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

