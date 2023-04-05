Alliance Global Partners Lowers Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $1.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 278.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flora Growth

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.