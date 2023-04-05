Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

ALL stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

