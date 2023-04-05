Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

