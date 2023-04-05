Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.15. 8,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The stock has a market cap of C$259.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.80.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

