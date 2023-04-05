Alyssa Henry Sells 5,507 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $133.95.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

