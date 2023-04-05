Alyssa Henry Sells 5,507 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $133.95.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.