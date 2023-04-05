Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

