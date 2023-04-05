American Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.7% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU remained flat at $38.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,219,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,895. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

