American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,179 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 226,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

