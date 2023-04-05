American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. 869,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,548. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

