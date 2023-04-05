American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.95. 119,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,282. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

