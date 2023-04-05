AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 797.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,174 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.08. 417,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,922. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

