AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 451,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

