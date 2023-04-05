AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $38.44 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2,829.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,463 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 483,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. 9,582,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,163,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

