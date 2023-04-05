AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Shares of ABC traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 460,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

