AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 111,217 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,217 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $114,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.