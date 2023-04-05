AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,174,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174,800 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

