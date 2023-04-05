AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 5,533 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.19. 235,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,449. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

