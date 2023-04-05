AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. 644,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,005. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

