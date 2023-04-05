AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164,862 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. 717,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.