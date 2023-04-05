Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $80,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

