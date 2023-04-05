Analysts’ Downgrades for April 4th (AGIO, BFAM, CCK, EXC, FATE, FBMS, FRLN, HAL, HNRG, IBM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 4th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

