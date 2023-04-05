Analysts’ Downgrades for April 4th (AGIO, BFAM, CCK, EXC, FATE, FBMS, FRLN, HAL, HNRG, IBM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 4th:
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
