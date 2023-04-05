Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,086

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086 ($25.91).

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.46) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.84) to GBX 2,250 ($27.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.32) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,507 ($31.14) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.36). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,249.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,889.10). 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

