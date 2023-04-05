Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $12.79

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,567 shares of company stock valued at $336,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Funko by 457.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $473.37 million, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

