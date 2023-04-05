Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $373.88

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $308.71 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $431.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

