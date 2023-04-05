Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $373.88

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zebra Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $308.71 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $431.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.03.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.