AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1295042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,586,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,059,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after acquiring an additional 144,387 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading

