Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $347.49 million and approximately $89.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03626579 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $95,322,911.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

