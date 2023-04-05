Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $345.77 million and $84.96 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03626579 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $95,322,911.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

