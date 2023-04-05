Anuj Aggarwal Sells 5,139 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 41 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $247.23.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,187. The company has a market cap of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

