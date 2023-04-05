Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 29,494 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 524% compared to the typical volume of 4,723 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

