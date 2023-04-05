Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.