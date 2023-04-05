Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $92,130.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.
Arcellx Stock Performance
ACLX traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 500,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $35.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
