Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $92,130.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 500,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

