Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 15,681 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

