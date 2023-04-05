Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $65.17.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

