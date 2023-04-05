Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

