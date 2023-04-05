Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $236.74 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $233.47.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

